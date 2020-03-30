Good luck Patrick!

We wish Patrick Connor Scarteen every success in Seanad Eireann Election 2020

“I am delighted to have been nominated by the Association of Advertisers in Ireland to contest the Seanad Election. I am running on the Industrial & Commercial Panel, which is one of the 5 vocational panels. Currently I am travelling Ireland seeking the votes of the electorate which comprises of Councillors, TDs and outgoing Senators. Ballot papers are being issued to the voters on 18th March and most will have voted within a couple of days of receiving them, the deadline is 30th March.

If there are any people living in the area that either directly know Councillors, TDs or outgoing Senators in any other part of Ireland or have friends or family that may know them, please make contact and ask them to give me their No. 1 vote or next highest preference. There are 35 candidates contesting 9 seats on this panel therefore every vote really counts. There are 3 Fine Gael seats, however there are 16 Fine Gael candidates!

Votes of politicians from other parties and independents would also be very much welcomed. If there are people willing to assist me please request they make contact with the Councillors, TDs and Senators anywhere in Ireland by 22nd March and ask them to give me their No. 1 vote or next highest preference.

Thanks, Patrick”