All welcome to Taobh Linn open day

An open day will be held on Taobh Linn, Railway Road, Kenmare on April 7th 2020 11am

Itinerary

11am Information talk and questions

11.30am apartment viewing

12noon coffee & tea

12.30pm opportunity to sample a meal in the centre

Taobh Linn apartments are managed by Clann Housing (formally known as Cluid Housing).Clann Housing is a dedicated age-friendly (over 55) housing body committed to providing quality housing and services that enable people to create homes and thriving communities. More information is available on www.clannhousing.ie or come along to the open day in Taobh Linn on Tuesday the 7th of April at 11am.

Taobh linn is a sheltered housing complex for older people from the Kenmare Community and surrounding areas. Situated on Railway Road across from Supervalu, it allows older people and persons with disabilities to live independently in their own home-like environment. The position of this complex makes it extremely central to all community amenities and provides easy walking access to shops, doctors, public health nurses, pharmacy, café and church while still enjoying a secure and peaceful location.

SELF CONTAINED APARTMENTS

€74per week – one bedroom apartment/kitchen/dining/disability access bathroom

€79 per week two bedroom apartment kitchen/kitchen/dining/disability access bathroom

. rent Allowance accepted

24 hr Emergency Call System

24 Hr Emergency Repair System

Cluid – Clann Contact Centre

On Site Scheme Manager

The Taobh Linn apartments are managed by Clann Housing (formally known as Cluid Housing).Clann Housing is a dedicated age-friendly (over 55) housing body committed to providing quality housing and services that enable people to create homes and thriving communities. More information is available on www.clannhousing.ie

THE SOCIAL CENTRE

Being a resident of Taobh Linn entitles you to avail of all services provided for in the Social Centre.

. Full 3 Course Home Cooked Meal 5 days a week & Saturday Lunches

. Weekly/ Monthly Centre Activities

. ‘’Meals on Wheels’’ service for housebound or unwell residents

. Social Outings/ Seasonal Events /Annual Holiday and Day trips

FROM POLYTUNNEL TO MEAL CENTRE

Taobh Linn boasts a poly tunnel adjacent to the complex. We drive to deliver sustainable Fork to Plate nutrition from the ground direct to the kitchen. The quality of the produce and the added nutritional value are evident in every meal.

OUR OBJECTIVE

To enable older persons to live independently with dignity fulfilment and security.

To tailor the support required to the needs of each resident

To positively encourage residents to get involved in social activities in their scheme and community.

For further information and referral please contact :

Kenmare Community Care 0646648616 / 0871516120 – Tanya O’Sullivan

taobhlinnsocialcentre@gmail.com

Clann ( Cluid Housing) – 0646640008/ 0872424439 – John Herlihy

.