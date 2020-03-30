Templenoe Team are victorious

The which defeated Listry by 3-13 to 0-10 in Round 1 of Division 2 County Senior Football League, played in Templenoe in March.

Back Row; Dan O’Connor, Josh Crowley Holland, Cian Hallissey, Kieran McCarthy, Kieran O’Neill, Conor Murphy, Patrick Clifford, Killian Spillane, Colm Breen, Michael O’Sullivan & Sean Sheehan.

Front Row; Adrian Spillane, John Moriarty, Brian Crowley, Teddy Doyle, John Rice, Colin Crowley, Michael Hallissey, Joseph Sheehan, Daniel Crowley & Danny Cahalane.

Players missing from picture Tom Spillane & Stephen O’Sullivan.

Scorers for Templenoe: Stephen O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane, John Rice, Brian Crowley, Cian Hallissey, Teddy Doyle and Colin Crowley. pic Mary D O’Neill