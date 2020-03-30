Kenmare Bay Swim Club

have been kept busy in February and March.

Some of our skills and development squads went up to Nenagh Neptune for a Munster Meet 1 gala and came home with not only eight medals but loads of new friends too! It was well worth the trip up to one of the friendliest meets on the calendar. It was great to join forces with West Cork Orcas also with great banter on deck. Jessica Merrigan came home with five golds and a bronze and Amy Arthur a silver and bronze. Jessica and Fionan Foley gained valuable experience and loved the competitive atmosphere. Ciara Foley is on a mission to get her Meet 2 times and swam very aggressively! Thanks Martin and Mary for sharing the Team Manager role and cheering on everyone in a Kenmare or Orcas hat. Lots to work on going forward and that’s why we love swimming.

Tommy Arthur represented Kenmare Bay in Ennis for a Munster Meet 2. Due to a broken arm at the end of last year, he needed to refresh some of his times to retain his meet 3 qualifier, and he came home with a silver in 200IM and a bronze in the breaststroke. Well done Tommy!

We sent a small team along to the Leinster Open at the National Aquatic Centre. Luke won 3 golds with big PBS. Tommy Meagher improved his 200/400 IM times, with another division 2 in the 400 IM, and Ben secured 200/400 IM Division 1 times, well worth the trip to Dublin!

Well done to all and good luck to our squads travelling over to Mallow Invitation later this month.