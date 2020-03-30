Quest welcomes 1600 adventurers

Molls Gap, Bonane Heritage Park, Esk Mountain and Kenmare town were just some of the hotspots that saw 1600 adventure racers traverse today when Quest Kenmare returned for the third year.

Starting and finishing the event in Kenmare town, participants came out in abundance to take on the run, cycle and kayak sections of the course in what organisers Elite Event Management say were increased numbers with the event selling out, months in advance for the third year.

Participants undertook one of three routes, the 28km ‘Challenge’ route, the 43km ‘Sport’ route and the 79km ‘Expert’ route. Winners of the Expert route were Sebastian Giraud and local Kenmare woman, Ellen Vitting. Winners of the Sport route were Bernard Smyth and Niamh Cleary. Winners of the Challenge route were Sheldon Kirkwood and Geraldine Breen.

Race Organiser, Oliver Kirwan, ‘’We are thrilled that Quest Kenmare is still as popular as ever with participants coming from all over Ireland for the event. Kenmare itself is a great attraction and people just love spending the weekend exploring what the region has to offer. I’d like to thank KMEG and all the volunteers who made the event possible. We get a huge support from local residents every year and it goes a long way towards making the event the success that it is. We look forward to working with everyone again in 2021.

Sarah Durkin of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG) said, “Quest Kenmare is a fantastic event and never fails to deliver come rain or shine, and thankfully the rain stayed away today. The atmosphere and comradery around town is great and we were delighted to see such an influx of participants and spectators especially at this time of year. Kenmare has so much to offer in terms of the outdoors but also in the local hospitality in and around the town. We’ll be looking forward to welcoming Quest and the adventure racers back to town in March 2021.”

Quest Kenmare 2021 will take place on 6th March.