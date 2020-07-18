Well done boys!

Well done to big hearted Conor and friends Ronan O’Sullivan, Cillian Crowley

Ryan Healy, Jack Tanner and Leon O’Sullivan who raised €950 by shaving their heads for the Irish Cancer Society.

As Conor’s mum Sarah Durkin told us, “In isolation at home during the Covid 19 pandemic we challenged Conor (those of you that know him know how he likes his hair long on top) to shave his hair off for charity. Knowing we will be at home for several weeks he’s taken up the challenge.”

Conor also challenged some of his friends to do the same, and as we went to print €950 had been raised for The Irish Cancer Society.

Sarah concluded, “This isn’t an easy time for anyone and knowing several people receiving cancer treatment from home now so as to free up the hospitals there is no better time to give a little if you can.”

If you wish to contribute please visit https://ie.gofundme.com/f/shave-your-hair-for-cancer