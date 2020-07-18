New start for an old favourite

We have moved!

Yes, Hallisseys Cash&Carry has moved to Unit 7, Kenmare Business Park (next to Kenmare Furniture).

After a near 35 year relationship with the former Silver Slipper it was time for a change.

There has been many ups and downs during this period but like the building itself Hallisseys & Co Ltd has stood firm, under the direction of Gerard O’Sullivan and John D O’Sullivan.

The move itself was challenging but with our excellent staff we got the job done with very few complications and this new opportunity in Unit 7 has given us a chance to change a few things, like our opening hours.

Unit 7 is spacious both inside and out, with great space for customers and deliveries, which is a major improvement from our previous location. This has given us an excellent chance to display our food service and retail products in a more customer friendly manner. The reaction to the new layout has been nothing but positive. Why not call in check it out for yourself?

Hallisseys & Co Ltd would like to acknowledge this very difficult time for both business and personal life and we hope all will return to ‘normal’ very soon.