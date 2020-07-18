Tidy Towns are busier than ever!

With every cloud comes a silver lining and it was wonderful to see volunteers helping to Kenmare get ready to re-open.Thanks were paid to Steam Clean Kenmare, and volunteers from KMEG and Kenmare Tidy Towns.

Thanks to Noel Crowley and our community workers for the wonderful tidy up job in the Fair Green which had been on lock down and needed some TLC! This was followed up by some pollinator planting making the Fair Green a wonderful place for bees.

Wonderful to see the entrance to Neidin View getting a facelift, it looks lovely!

The official Tidy Towns competition has been cancelled for health and safety reasons this year but that isn’t stopping our wonderful Tidy Towns volunteers who haven been busier than ever; litter pick ups, painting, planting, sweeping, power washing, weeding, tidying and more, it’s all happening! Kenmare Tidy Towns are also running a ‘Bee Friendly Planting Competition’ for residents and businesses to promote pollination and brighten up our lives and if you want to take part then there are more details on their facebook page

