Kenmare town series showcases Kenmare as it has never been seen before!

“I began photographing the town in the early morning light last summer, but was always frustrated by the parked cars and mini buses present in some of the nicest compositions. So when the lockdown came in, combined with fine weather, there was plenty of opportunities to explore the townscape and to witness it like never before. The early morning light and beautifully coloured buildings were wonderful to work with it and kept me occupied over three weeks in April and May.

There are 17 images in total in the series and all are available online or to browse through in the gallery on Main Street when we open again on July 1st, or online at www.normanmccloskey.com”

Norman McCloskey