Kenmare becomes White Ivy

There was great excitement when The White Ivy opened up in Murphy’s SuperValu Mall, Railway Road, Kenmare.

White Ivy Bridal Boutique stocks fabulous dresses and accessories for the Bride, Maid of Honour and Bridesmaids with some stunning dresses on display and on their website and facebook pages.

The White Ivy was created by married couple Kathrin and Rouven Haas in 2019 when both were thinking about ways to enrich their lives by going new professional ways. Originally a teacher, Kathrin had stopped working in her profession several years ago, as more and more paperwork took the time and joy out of working with the children, so she took the opportunity to work for a friend in a bridal shop. Having always been interested in everything related to weddings and wedding dresses, and an absolute romantic, this opportunity was the light she needed to see at the end of the tunnel.

Their passion for bridal wear and weddings makes The White Ivy a veritable Aladdin’s Cave of beautiful outfits for any bride looking for an enchanting and dazzling wedding dress. Attention to detail coupled with exceptional customer service means choosing your wedding dress will be as special, magical and unforgettable as you deserve it to be.

Having adopted a beautiful little dog from Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society when they arrived here from Germany, Kathrin and Rouven will also be donating €10 for every wedding dress sold and €5 per bridesmaid dress to this great local charity.

