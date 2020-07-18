We can’t wait to get sidetracked!

Sidetracked is Kenmare’s newest activity company offering Guided eBike day Tours, eBike and Hike Day tours, as well as multi day self guided eBike tours and Multi day self guided eBike and Hike tours. They can also design a package to suit your requirements. All their tours are private, to ensure that you get to do exactly what you want to do. As they like to say, “it’s your day”. No matter which adventure you choose, they will deliver the bikes to your Hotel, B&B or rental accommodation, and collect them again in the evening. Don’t worry if you haven’t used an eBike before, they are no different to a regular bicycle, aside from the feeling that the hand of God is towing you along.

eBikes allow anyone, no matter how young or old, big or small, fit or unfit, to take to the road and take on even the biggest climbs, and even keep up with their fittest friends. Yes, eBikes are the great leveller, and they are so much fun, even avid cyclists love them. Now you can go out and explore the amazing sights that we have to offer and really immerse yourself in the scenery and fresh air, in a way that travelling by car just doesn’t allow. You’ll still have to pedal of course, but it’s pretty effortless as the electric motor does most of the work, and you’ll just love the buzz of overtaking those lycra clad roadies on a steep mountain pass, while eating an ice cream. As one of our recent guest said of their experience with us, “If you think cycling isn’t for you, you haven’t experienced the joy of conquering the Kerry hills on an electric bike, it’s just so easy and incredibly fun. Best of all though, the sense of freedom was something I haven’t felt since I was a child”.

Sidetracked offers guided day tours, where they take you away from the hustle and bustle of the tourist traps and introduce you to some breathtaking off the beaten path locations and some of our favourite eateries along the way. Most of their day tours take place on backroads or quieter main roads with low volumes of traffic, as your safety is their top priority.

If you’d like to mix it up a little, then why not consider their guided Bike n’ Hike day tour on the Beara Peninsula. This is a day out that you won’t soon forget. Not only will you be taking in some of Ireland’s most beautiful backroads, you’ll also get to hike on what is surely one of the Wild Atlantic Way’s most impressive coastal walking routes.

For the more independent minded traveller, you can avail of eBike rental and take a self guided tour. They will advise you which route to take, based on your previous cycling experience, provide you with a map and off you go. They can even drop you off at a location away from the busier roads, so you never have to worry about your safety, and can also arrange to pick you up whenever you decide to return. Bikes can be rented for the day from 9am to 7pm, or if you prefer to start later in the day, you can rent on a 24 hour basis.

Finally, if you’re looking to stretch your adventure out over a few days on a self guided eBike or eBike and Hike adventure, they are here to help. New for 2020, they are offering customised multi day tours designed around your needs. Whether you are looking for a romantic weekend or midweek getaway, or a week long epic adventure with your best friends, get in touch and they can design your perfect break together. There’s no better way of immersing yourself in the nature and culture of a place than by bike. With so much to see and do, and the friendliest locals imaginable to keep you entertained and informed along the way, we’re sure this tour will stay with you forever. Pannier bags are provided for your luggage, or if you prefer we can arrange to drop off and collect your luggage each day.