Small Roads falls victim to Covid19

Sad to hear that this year’s Small Roads Festival has been Cancelled due to the ongoing COVID19 situation.

The Small Roads team told us, “We held out as long as we could in making this decision but given ever changing social distancing rules and the great uncertainty surrounding every event, we have decided the correct action was to cancel.

Donal Rumsfeld’s quote probably sums up our dilemma ‘we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know.’

We will keep in touch and re-double our efforts to make Small Roads 2021 bigger and better.”