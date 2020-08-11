Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Roads:

I’m delighted to see that works have been carried out following my councillors allocation at Drombohily Cross in Tousist . I will continue to put pressure on Kerry County Council to ensure that essential hedge cutting will be carried out particularly on by-roads.

Motions:

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council I have asked that Kerry County Council write to the Department of Agriculture to ask that the sheep welfare scheme be extended. I have also asked that Kerry County Council put in place a set down parking area outside chemist’s to allow for quick pick up’s of essential medicines

Newly elected Mayors.

I would like to congratulate Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen on being elected as Mayor of Kerry. Also to my successor Cllr John Francis Flynn on being appointed to mayor of the Kenmare Muncipal Area. I wish them both the best of luck in their new roles.

Covid 19

As we still remain at phase 3 of reopening our county it is absolutely imperative that people follow the public health guidelines at all times. And to shop local as much as possible as by shopping local we support local employment and the local economy. If I can be of any assistance at any time please do not hesitate to contact me on 087-2224411.