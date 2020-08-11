Blackwater news

CPR Training took place in Blackwater Tavern in early March; 23 people were trained in CPR & use of the Defibrillator. CPR Certification Certs are ready for collection in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater.

Defibrillator Pads & Batteries were replaced in all 5 defibrillators in the Blackwater/Templenoe Area recently.

The Defibrillators are located at John Sheehan’s house Dirreen, Blackwater Tavern, Dromore Sportsfield, Spillane’s Bar & Templenoe GAA pitch.

Blackwater Women’s Group

The committee has reluctantly decided that due to Covid 19 we can’t resume most of our usual activities at the moment. Hopefully we will be able to meet again as a group soon as it’s safe to do so.

We hope to resume photography classes in August/September; some photography classes can take place outdoors weather permitting.

‘Changing Times’ Blackwater/Templenoe Social History Book

Changing Times is a comprehensive account of the local history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area. The hard-backed book runs to nearly 400 pages and includes 175 photographs, most from times past with others from recent years. It covers a wide variety of topics from the earliest times to the present day, extending from local antiquities to the Famine, the GAA, athletics, turf cutting, butter making, the travelling creamery, the coming of electricity, the stations, sheep farming, changes in agriculture and reminiscences of local senior citizens. For the archaeological enthusiast all the sites of local of interest are covered, from rock art, souterrains, standing stones to stone circles. The history of three local castles and local churches is well documented along with the story of two tragic Civil War shootings.

The book costs €35 and is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater & Quill’s Woollen Market Kenmare. It can also be posted oversees.

Crime Prevention & the Text Alert System

Can everyone put the number of Kenmare Garda Station, 064-6641177, into their phone; if they observe any suspicious behavior take the number of the car & report promptly to Kenmare (or Killarney) Gardaí. The Guards will check it out and issue a Text Alert to warn people if they deem it’s necessary.

Kenmare Garda Station; 064-6641177

Killarney Garda Station; 064-6671160

If anyone wishes to join the text alert group forms are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. It costs €10 for two years.