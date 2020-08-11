Kenmare ABE is there for you!

Kenmare Adult Education Centre offer free classes in a range of subjects. This is second chance education for anyone who left school before the Leaving Cert, or whose skills are rusty. You are welcome to come in and talk things over, or get in touch by phone and we can help you make a plan, choosing the right course for you.

Are you out of work? Use this time to prepare – in a tailor made course – Get Ready for Work

Improve your skills to find a new job that you love – interview skills, computer skills, online skills (including online jobseeking and online interviews) and self-confidence.

Can include office skills, remote working skills, customer service, horticulture skills, hospitality skills, preparing for HACCP, preparing for SafePass or other work-related topics, to meet the group’s needs and interests.

Take some time to get ready to make progress in the world of work which has changed so much this year. We all need to adapt to keep up. 6 hrs per week, at times to suit the group (daytime/evening).

Computer Skills

Beginners’ computers – it’s never too late to get started. Learn the basics for the online age.

Smart Technology – get started or get better with your smartphone or tablet computer

Internet Skills – if you would like to get online safely, this is a good course for you. Learn about online communication (Zoom, Facebook, email, etc), online shopping, travel and more.

Reading, writing and spelling

Beginners and Improvers

- One to one help to brush up on the key skills.

More advanced writing skills –

- Writing at Work – reports, letters, forms and more.

- Creative Writing – put your ideas on paper, tell your story.

English language classes

Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced level English classes run here and online daytime and evening. It’s never too late to get started. Get in touch now to find out more. Everyone welcome.

Personal Development

Life has changed a lot this year, and if you would like some help getting used to this new world, we can help. Learn to discover your skills and strengths, and how these can help you move forward in life. The course will include time management, planning, self-awareness, interpersonal skills and more. Get in touch in confidence to find out more.

All our courses are FREE OF CHARGE.

They are for people who left school with no qualifications, to have a second chance. It’s a chance to build on your strengths and move on – for work, for home and for yourself.

Courses run both daytime and evening, by demand.

Get in touch to book a place at a time that suits you.

Talk to us in total confidence on 064 6642728 or 086 8279248

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/kenmareABE