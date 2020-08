Wonderful to welcome all the fabulous cyclists in the Tour de Munster to Kenmare. This is the 20th year of the cycle which raises vital funds for Down Syndrome Ireland. The 4 day cycle started at Cork City Hall travelling through Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Kerry, an incredible 640k with serious climbs. Well done to all the cyclists and support team that give their time every year to help raise essential funds.