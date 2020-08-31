Killarney Credit Union is on hand to help families manage the costs of 3rd level education

With the Leaving Cert results and CAO offers coming out next month, many families will see their child or children off to college for the first time. For these families, this can be an extremely stressful time, as the cost of third level education continues to spiral, having a huge impact on family budgets and household spending.

Killarney Credit Union would like to remind their members that the credit union is here to help and have this week launched their education loan which can help families in the South Kerry area cover these costs.

Killarney Credit Union can also now offer students free current accounts & debit cards. Students can avail of free day-to-day banking, Mastercard® debit card with contactless, online and mobile banking, overdraft for emergency funds and also access to Mastercard priceless® cities.

This week Killarney Credit Union also announced the opening of its 2020 Bursary Award which will give a €4,000 bursary to six third level students to attend college this academic year.

The bursary is open to all members of Killarney Credit Union who are attending college for the first time and also those already attending college, mature students, studying abroad or doing a Masters.

Application forms are available online at www.killarneycu.ie. The closing date is Friday 11th September at 5pm. Proof of acceptance on course must be provided in advance of payment of bursary.

Karena McCarthy, Marketing Officer, Killarney Credit Union said, “The significant cost of third level education puts phenomenal pressure on both parents and students starting or returning to 3rd level education this year. The student registration fee combined with monthly rent and bills, books and materials, food and day to day expenses are a significant financial burden to many families.

Karena added, “Killarney Credit Union is available to support both parents and students as they prepare for the academic year ahead. 2020 thus far has been very challenging on students and families alike. We have put in place dedicated student loan officers in each of our three branches, who can advise parents and students on the best finance options. We are advising parents and students to come in early and discuss their financial needs for the college costs.”