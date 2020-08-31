Team Geaney is the best!

Denis Geaney and his ‘Team Geaney’ Fundraiser Charity Cycle of the Ring of Kerry, were greeted with the amazing news from the Tangney family of the Black Valley, as they set off from the Gleneagle Hotel during their recent cycle, that Gene Tangney, though frail, in need of much rehabilitation and ongoing treatment had finally been released from University Hospital Kerry. Gene spent the past four months in ICU, after contracting the horrific coronavirus, resulting in medical professionals at University Hospital Kerry placing him in an induced coma and ventilator to assist in his breathing for 3 months.

In a very emotional and surprise visit to his Dad and family, Gene was determined to briefly meet the cyclists on Saturday evening. So far the fundraising effort has raised in excess of €20,000 and still rising for University Hospital Kerry (UHK) ICU department.

Speaking about the event, organiser Denis Geaney said, “Honestly this was the enjoyable charity cycle in all my 37 years of the event. The HSE and Government restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic, didn’t deter our team and amazing Tangney Family of raising money and lifting peoples spirits. For Gene this was so important, and receiving the wonderful news on Saturday morning, there were so many reasons to sing and dance our way around the Ring of Kerry. The kindness and hospitality shown by everyone, from the Red Fox Inn in Glenbeigh, The Market House in Caherciveen, Brendan and Carmel Galvin from the Siopa Dubh in Castlecove, and Patrick O’Donoghue of the Gleneagle Hotel was just incredible. The support crew, Jimmy O’Callaghan, Ned Buckley, Connie Hurley, Declan Tangney, O’Sullivan Bike Shop, Chris Manton, The Musicians, Mike Cronin and Mike Doyle. We so grateful to Sergeant Gearoid Keating and Garda Donncha O’Brien who kept us safe on the roads.”

The cycling singers attracted much attention in Coomakista, set dancing with bikes, notably Batt O’Sullivan and Derry Healy. The sing song continued to the Siopa Dubh in Castlecove with Carmel Galvin giving a rendition of the Rose of Tralee and dancing with Seanie ‘the gentleman farmer’ O’Donoghue. More signing and dancing in Sneem, before the last stop at Moll’s Gap, followed by a heroes welcome home at the INEC, Killarney.

Gene, together with all the Tangney family, especially his son Feidhlim and daughter Fiadhna, his sisters Siobhan, Susan, Irene, Mary Rose, brother Derry, nieces and nephews, Gary Christina, Claire, Michelle and Sinead are so grateful to the medical team and hospital staff in UHK and the 100,000 friends and well-wishers who lit candles in solidarity with Gene on Easter Monday night at 9pm, it kept them all going throughout his long ordeal.

You can donate to the GoFundMe by going to https://gf.me/u/ygcrtc the page will stay open until the end of August.

pics Valerie O’Sullivan