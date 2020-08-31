Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Covid 19

As the number of daily cases of Covid 19 are beginning to creep up once I again I would urge everyone to please follow the guidelines set out by the National Emergency Public Heath Team at all times, as the only way that we can return to normal day to day living is if we can get the virus under control.

I would also urge everyone to continue to shop local as it is imperative that people support the small shops in our towns and villages to help to keep our local economy going.

Flooding:

I along with my council colleagues and local business owners had the opportunity to meet with Minister Patrick O’Donovan TD with responsibility for the office of Public Works to discuss the recent flooding in Kenmare. We all agreed that it is essential and that flood prevention measures need to be put in place in the town with upmost priority and urgency.

Roads:

From my first days of being elected to Kerry County Council I have lobbied for road improvement works to be carried out on the Killarney road from Kilkeana cross to the Sneem road junction. I am delighted and welcome that these works have begun.

I recently allocated funding from my council allocations for road skirting works to take place along the Tousist road from the Suspension bridge to Kenmare Rowing and Boating Clubs club house to help make this stretch of the road safer for pedestrians accessing the club house and the Kerry Way walk.

Motions:

At a recent council meeting of Kerry County Council I asked that extra footpaths and an additional water tap be put in place in the new Kenmare graveyard, however Kerry County Council replied stating that there is enough footpaths in place for two years, they also stated that they are prioritising the provision of water supplies to all graveyards who have no access to water however I will raise this issue once again as I am not happy with the response I received.

I am delighted to see that the safety barriers have been put in place in Reenagross I had made numerous calls to the council regarding the health and safety to road users who access this park.

I have asked that Kerry County Council prioritise Cleady Cross in seeking funding under the safety improvement work scheme. Kerry County Council replied stating that this location has been considered as a priority but are waiting for funding to approved.

Sports:

Congratulations to Kenmare Shamrocks on their recent win over Dr Crokes in what was a super display of football and I would like to wish the team all the best in the county final.

I would also like to congratulate Tom Kelly of Kenmare Rowing and Boating club on being selected on the Irish team for the Junior European Championships which are to be held in Belgrade in September.

Contact Details:

Cllr Dan McCarthy Kilcurrane East, Kenmare, Co.Kerry 087-2224411