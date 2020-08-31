We hope everyone is keeping safe and well during these uncertain times and we look forward to the basketball season which has been delayed until January 2021.

On Saturday October 3rd from 10am – 12noon registration for all age groups will take place. Keep an eye on Kenmare Kestrels Facebook page for the venue and for further details.

Age categories are as follows:

Under 8s – Born in 2013/2014

Under 10s – Born in 2011/2012

Under 12s – Born in 2009/2010

Under 14s – Born in 2007/2008

Under 16s – Born in 2005/2006

Under 18s – Born in 2003/2004

Senior Players – Born in 2002 and up.

We would like to sincerely thank Maureen O’Shea for her dedication as club secretary for the past seven years. She worked tirelessly alongside other members to ensure the smooth running of our club, and her sheer determination teamed with her great sense of humour made her a joy to work with. Go raibh míle maith agat Maureen. A warm welcome to our new club secretary Gillian Sheahan. We wish her all the best in her new position!

Go Kestrels!