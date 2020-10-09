Kerry Macra take world of technology by storm!

Over the past few months Kerry Macra decided to take to the world of technology by storm in an effort to keep members active. Both Kerry Macra and the clubs within Kerry Macra decided to hold their AGMs online to plan the year ahead and select a new committee for the coming year.

The new Kerry Macra committee 2020/2021 is as follows; Chairperson Joanne Lawlor, Secretary Rachel Healy, Treasurer Robert Lucey, PRO’s Katie McCarthy and Zeta Ashe, NCR Pa Lucid, President Sean Joy, Competitions Maurice Roche, Eileen Leen and Robert Moriarty, Development Katie O’Sullivan and Kevin Keane, Social Trevor Coffey, Rural Youth Máiréad Ní Leáin, YFDG Gearoid O’Shea & Stephen Long, IFA Pa Lucid and John Casey, Covid Officer: Caitriona Shanahan and Sean Joy. Best wishes to the new committee and well done to the outgoing committee for all the their hard word.

Joanne Lawlor is the first Lady Chairperson in Kerry Macra since Annette Nagle who served her two year term from 2003 to 2005. This is a fantastic achievement for the Causeway Club and truly shows how women are as active in Macra as men. Joanne said she is excited about her two year term and is looking forward to the experience.