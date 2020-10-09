Senator Daly reports…

Kenmare Hospital beds opened and further staff hired

Kenmare hospital have opened an additional 9 beds and hired a further 10 members of staff since the beginning of the year. Since being opened in 2013, the top level of the hospital named “The Roughty” has been empty, the additional beds which are now in use are in this section of the hospital. The hospital is vital for our community and should be used to it’s fullest capacity. I will continue to work with the HSE on ensuring that the hospital is fully staffed and properly resourced.

Criminal Justice (Enforcement Powers) (Covid-19) Bill 2020 passed through the Seanad in special sitting

Following a request from Taoiseach Micheal Martin, as Cathaoirleach I reconvened the Seanad for a special sitting to ensure the Criminal Justice (Enforcement Powers) (Covid-19) Bill 2020 passed through the Seanad as a matter of urgency. This Bill is required to allow for extra enforcement powers on premises where intoxicating liquor is sold or supplied for consumption on the premises to ensure compliance with certain measures introduced as a result of Covid 19. This important legislation was a necessary step to ensure pubs could safely reopen and we can continue to get people back to work.

UN Conference for Parliamentary Speakers

I was delighted to take part in the Parliaments and the UN: The way forward, Speakers conference. Ireland’s place in the international community has always and especially now been of great importance with the global challenges of Covid 19 and the issues facing us surrounding Brexit.

Need assistance with your passport for essential travel to a green list country?

The passport office has now reopened and are processing passport applications. The passport office have stated the quickest and easiest way to apply for your passport is online, as this will ensure there is no delay in processing. If you plan on travelling in the near future please submit your application with all documentation well in advance of travelling.

If you are travelling unexpectedly (e.g. bereavement) and do not have a valid passport we recommend making a Rapid Renewal Passport Appointment in the Dublin Passport Office. This appointment can be booked online on the Passport Office website. New appointments for this emergency booking open up at 12.30pm each working day however always book out extremely quickly so we advise to be ready to book at exactly when they open.

Community and voluntary organisations

Assistance for those in mortgage difficulty

Clinics

