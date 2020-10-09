St Joseph’s Care Home Kenmare sings out loud!

Following a successful first series of concerts in Waterford earlier this summer, Blackwater Valley Opera Festival and Mobile Music Machine took their Covid Care Concert to .

Covid Care Concerts is a new project which brings classical music into the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those most affected by the COVID19 pandemic. Blackwater Valley Opera Festival partner with the renowned classical music ensemble Mobile Music Machine to deliver these one-hour concert recitals at an appropriate social distance in the grounds of care homes. Residents and staff gathered in outdoor areas or listen to the performance through open windows and doors and feedback from the first series of concerts has been overwhelming.

The Creative Ireland Programme is a Government initiative which places creativity at the centre of public policy. It is a culture-based programme designed to promote individual, community and national well-being. Through Creative Ireland’s Creativity in Older Age Programme, funding was allocated to bring the series of concerts to Kerry.

Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen said, ‘The remit of Creative Kerry is to support creativity in communities, and what better way to do this than to provide music and joy to our older communities during difficult times. Creative Kerry is delighted to be working with these wonderful musicians to bring high quality cultural activity to residents to care settings throughout the county.”