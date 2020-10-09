Transition Kerry urge you to ‘Think Global and Act Local’

Innovative Biodiversity and Climate Change course coming to Kenmare.

LEADER funding has been obtained from SKDP to run a Biodiversity & Climate Change Community Leadership course in the greater Kenmare area.

Transition Kerry will facilitate this programme. The structure and methodology of this community leadership programme will provide participants from the greater Kenmare area with the necessary skills and critical analysis to participate in the planning and development of community based biodiversity and climate adaptation projects.

The course will consist of practical hands on sessions (indoor and outdoor) and an analysis and exploration of the interconnected and converging issues that are impacting climate change and biodiversity. We will hone our ability to ‘Think Global and Act Local’. Transition Kerry adopt a “Head, Heart and Hands” approach.

We will learn practical biodiversity planning skills, such as how to survey and map an area, how to create habitats such as wildflower meadows, woodlands and hedgerows. The interconnected issues of soil fertility, plant identification skills and local food production will be explored.

This innovative, ground breaking programme has been running in 4 areas since last Autumn on a monthly basis covering North, East, West Kerry and Tralee (NEWKD Region). During lockdown and the summer months participants from the groups have used the knowledge gained to develop practical biodiversity projects at home and in their communities. The courses in these areas will be resuming in the coming weeks.

This programme will be facilitated by experienced, friendly professionals with diverse skills and expertise. As many of the participants in these courses have commented it is a hugely enjoyable experience, meeting like-minded individuals and learning valuable skills to improve biodiversity and individual/community resilience.

Participation in this course is an amazing opportunity to learn how we in the greater Kenmare area can create practical solutions, do our bit to improve our environment and enhance our health and wellbeing.

The course will involve 6 days training between October 2020 and April 2021 and a commitment to sharing the skills and knowledge learned within the participant’s community/organisation. The course will begin on October 6th. Applications and requests for further information should be sent to: biodiversity@transitionkerry.org or contact Patricia on 087 7548477.

The course will be delivered in accordance with all HSE COVID guidance.