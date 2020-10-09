Templenoe GAA Club support Jigsaw

Templenoe GAA Club are delighted to be supporting Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, and their virtual cycle fundraising challenge, Revolution x Jigsaw.

They aim to cycle 1,000 KMS and to raise vital funds and awareness to support Jigsaw before October 10th and are asking members of the club and wider community to join them in reaching this goal (please note there will be no organised cycles).

Head over to https://www.idonate.ie/1579/templenoe-gaa-club/ to join the team or donate. All cyclists and donations welcome.