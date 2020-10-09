Tenplenoe are victorious!

The Templenoe Team that defeated Dingle in the Garvey’s SuperValu 2020 County Senior Football Club Championship, Round 1

Templenoe 3-07 Dingle 1-12

The Garvey’s SuperValu 2020 County Senior Football Club Championship will live long in the memory of all Templenoe GAA Club

members and supporters following a breathtaking win by the Templenoe Senior team over the favourites Dingle who had home advantage.

This was Templenoe’s first year in the county senior championship so it was disappointing that no spectators could attend the game due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The win meant a lot to the Templenoe Club and luckily people were able to see the game at home thanks to the Irish Examiner’s first live-streaming of a Kerry championship game.

Scorers;

Templenoe; Killian Spillane 1-05 (0-02f), Josh Crowley Holland 1-00, Teddy Doyle 1-00, Brian Crowley 0-01, Stephen O’Sullivan 0-01.

Dingle; Conor Geaney 0-05 (0-02f), Matthew Flaherty 1-00, Tom O’Sullivan 0-03, Dylan Geaney 0-02, David O’Connor 0-01 (0-01 45), George Durrant 0-01

Pictured are, back Row; Sean Sheehan, John K O’Sullivan Selector, Cathal Granville, Tom Spillane, Brian Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Adrian Spillane, Teddy Doyle, Kieran O’Neill, John Rice, Martin Reilly, Michael Crowley Selector, Kieran McCarthy, Daniel Crowley, Cian Hallissey, Conor Murphy, Patrick Clifford, Michael Hallissey and John Rice Manager.

Front Row; Colm Breen, Michael O’Sullivan, Colin Crowley, Josh Crowley Holland, Gavin Crowley, Sean Sheehan, Killian Spillane, Dan O’Connor, Stephen O’Sullivan, Mark Looney and John Moriarty.

pic Noel O’Sullivan

