Whyte’s Centra are once again rising to the challenge of the new restrictions in place.
As Robert told us, “With new restrictions introduced please give our number 064-66-41316 to any elderly or vulnerable people and ask them to ring their order in and we will look after it. We are still offering a home delivery service free of charge, and any orders in before 2pm get same day delivery. Our team are here to help.”
Whyte’s Centra are here for you!
