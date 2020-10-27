A , delivered by Transition Kerry, began in Kenmare at the start of this month. It was held in the Buttermarket, a building full of heritage and previously the Cash and Carry and the Silver Slipper. An eager group of participants gathered to learn, connect together and examine the biodiversity of Kenmare town as they visited the Fair Green, Cromwell’s Bridge and the Hillock. Unfortunately many of the participants registered could not attend as a result of the current pandemic but it was great to see Patrick O’Connor Scarteen, the Mayor of Kerry, come to offer his support and encouragement and we look forward to him participating in elements of the course over the coming months.

The biodiversity, climate change and COVID crises are worrying and highlight the need to take action. It is in this era of crises that we need initiatives, such as this, to make ourselves and our community more resilient.

We need to ‘think global and act local.’

Should you have any queries or wish to get involved please email biodiversity@transitionkerry.org