Welcome Patrick!

Cahir National School would like to welcome their new principal Mr Patrick Crean who has joined the team following the retirement of Mrs Hanley.

Originally from Camp in West Kerry, Patrick graduated from Mary Immaculate College in 2007 spending the first 10 years of his teaching career in County Laois. He worked as a mainstream and resource teacher in Ballyfin National School before becoming Principal of Tobar an Léinn National School outside Abbeyleix in 2014.

In 2017, he relocated back to West Kerry and became Principal of Castlegregory Mixed National School, and has taught in a range of multi-grade classes and special needs settings since then. Last year, he relocated to the Glenflesk Parish and is now enjoying his new role in Cahir National School.

Mr Crean said, “This will be my third school as principal and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to pursue a leadership role at such a beautiful and welcoming school where there is such a positive attitude to learning by children, parents and teachers. I look forward to continuing the good work of Mrs Hanley along with our dedicated staff.”

The parents and teachers would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to Mrs Noreen Hanley for her 21 years of dedication and service to Cahir School. Past parents and pupils alike will be forever grateful for her fostering of the love of music, particularly traditional Irish music, and she will also be remembered for her passion in ensuring the health and safety of everyone in the school community. We wish her a long and happy retirement.

To contact the school regarding information or enrolment please email cahirschool@gmail.com or take a look online at www.cahirschool.ie

Enrolment is open to all students between junior infants and sixth class living in Kenmare and the surrounding areas.

