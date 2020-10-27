Jean hits the big time!

It’s not often we get the opportunity to introduce you to a new local author, especially one that has become part of a best selling book that has had to go to a second print run even before it was released.

In the midst of the Covid crisis earlier this year the Ray D’Arcy show invited RTE Radio One listeners to send in ‘A Page From My life’, 500 words on a memorable event, or a story worth sharing. The response was overwhelming and Ray and his team were inundated with more than 2500 entries from authors of all ages and walks of life.

Jean McGearailt, Killowen, is one of only 150 authors nationwide to be have her story picked from thousands of entries to be part of this beautiful book and her lovely story ‘’Today I know for certain’ will resonate with many.

The 150 stories picked are a wonderful picture of Irish life in microcosm, funny and heart breaking, poignant and surprising, stories where life itself seems to hang in the balance They are a timely reminder of the experiences and values that unite us, even as circumstances contrived to keep us apart.

‘A Page From My life’ is available to pre order from Kenmare Book Shop and will be released on October 29th. All profits from the book will be donated to LauraLynn, Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, which cares for and supports hundreds of children and families from across Ireland.