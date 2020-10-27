Inter Kenmare hit the greens!

On Friday October 16th and Saturday October 17th Inter Kenmare FC will run their annual golf classic at Kenmare Golf Club.

Speaking with Seán Murphy, Inter Chairman, he told us, “2020 has been a challenging year so far for the whole Kenmare community and for us also as all of our usual fundraising events and means to bring in much needed funds into the club have had to be cancelled. Only a couple of months ago our road leading to the club was badly damaged and impassable after floods and we’re hoping that money raised from this event will go a long way towards permanently fixing the road.”

Seán’s brother James Murphy is currently the Captain of Kenmare Golf Club. The Golf Club have had their fair share of challenges and poor fortune this year as a fire destroyed their iconic clubhouse back in June.

James said, ”’It’s great to be able to help out the local soccer club and my little brother. We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support which we received ourselves this year from the local community and the golfing community as a whole. We’re delighted to be able to give a little back by hosting the Inter classic here to help out another great local Club and facility.

He continued, “All GUI and Government recommendations will be strictly followed with social distancing procedures in place as usual and we wish Inter Kenmare all the best with their weekend’

The event will be a Four Person Champagne Scramble with huge prizes on offer which include Motocaddy Trolleys, Garmin GPS Watches and Puma Golf Shoes. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this will be a golf only event and prize giving will be posted on the Inter Kenmare facebook page the following week.

Bookings can be made by calling the golf club office on 064 66 41291