The face behind the chocolate!

For all of you asking who the genius was that created the masterpiece ‘Nightmare before Christmas’ which was displayed in Maions Gourmet meet Bastien Guiral, Head Pastry Chef at Sheen Falls.

Originally from Marseille, Bastien has fallen in love with the Irish landscape, beer and cheese, and is passionate about creating works of art as we saw recently with his Halloween Chocolate display. At the young age of 21, he became the Head Pastry Chef of a 1* Michelin Restaurant and describes his job as a passion and an art. His favourite ingredient to work with is chocolate, and in his spare time, he loves photography and creating videos.

Thank you Bastien for your creativity and passion which gave us all a smile this Halloween!