Congratulations!

Despite the best of plans and intentions coming undone at the last minute due to Government restrictions the Wedding of Kieran O’Sullivan [atty], Currabeg, Kenmare Co Kerry took place on Saturday 24th October, 2020, to Fiona Tenanty of Saint Josephs Terrace Mell Drogheda. Father Phil Gaffney PP, married the couple in St Marys Church, Drogheda Co Louth and delivered a beautiful and intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, with those unable to attend the event watching via webcam.

Groomsmen were Lee O’Sullivan, son of groom, and Francis Breen, best-man, Bohocogram, Sneem, who went over and above the call of duty to ensure that the day went off perfectly and had to assume multiple roles such as wedding coordinator, chauffeur, photographer and provided the entertainment and did an all-round brilliant job. The bridesmaid was Jean Tenanty, sister of the bride, and the beautiful flower girls were Lillyann and Sophie O’Sullivan, daughters of the bride and groom.