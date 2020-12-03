Adrian and Joop Duyn scoop prestigious awards

Fabulous news for Adrian and Joop Duyn who told us, “It’s been an absolutely fantastic past few months for us being nominated for three . We were placed as runner up in the Irish Country Magazine – Irish Made Awards for our CAHA MOTUS chair design., shortlisted finalist for the Institute of Designers Ireland awards for our CAHA MOTUS chair design and nominated twice in the UK and Ireland Interior awards for best eye for interiors and most creative interior.

A massive thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us and for the lovely messages of support. It’s great to see that Irish design is so strong in all competitions and only motivates us for some exciting projects that we have in development and can’t wait to share with you. Thanks for the continued support!”