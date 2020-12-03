Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society.

Christmas is coming and while ‘the goose is getting fat,’ it is a lean time for KLAWS as donations of money are not so forthcoming as families prepare for the expense of the Christmas festivities. As the KLAWS shop has been closed for many weeks due to the Covid 19 pandemic it has been a very tough time with income being severely reduced, income that goes towards keeping rescued animals off the streets and getting them into their forever homes.

The KLAWS calendar was created six years ago and has proved to be a great stocking filler. KLAWS Christmas cards were a later creation and these too are great sellers. They are also both great value for money, with the calendar retailing at €10 and the cards €8.

KLAWS would like to thank their sponsors of the 2021 calendar that include Sandra Schmidt Mentor & Mediator, All creatures vet centre, Bonkers.ie, Sellkind.com, TaxBack by Mac, Babor’s beans coffee roasters, Murphy’s SuperValu, EquineTendon.com, Den’s Hens and Candy Apple Red Guitar, without their support the calendar would never make it to print.

Animal welfare does not stop at Christmas and New Year, it can actually be one of the busiest periods. Come the beginning of 2021 some people realise that the cute puppy or kitten they bought is too much of a burden and the animal can end up being discarded, in the pound or, worse still, dumped. As usual KLAWS asks you to ‘Adopt don’t shop.’

Currently you can buy the calender and cards from All Creatures Vet Centre in Kenmare, or by messaging the KLAWS Facebook page or www.klaws.ie. Details will be provided on how to pay and the postage rates applicable.

Please dig deep into your pockets if you can, and purchase a calendar and/or a pack of cards, and be assured EVERY cent will go towards the animals that KLAWS rescue.

Nollaig Shona Agus Athbhliain Faoi Mhase Daoibh