Kenmare Family Resource Centre wants to share your memories

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life on its head, separating family, friends and colleagues.

Kenmare Family Resource Centre invites you to share a black and white photographic portrait of someone significant to you taken during these unprecedented times along with a description of 50 words or less.

The photographs and stories will form a community portrait photographic exhibition, which will reflect the relationships that have sustained us and will record local people’s experiences during this momentous event.

Reflecting on the Covid-19 period through the eyes of our community, ‘Covid Kenmare a community photographic exhibition’ is open to photographers of all ages and all levels.

25 pictures will be printed onto high quality archival photo paper to be exhibited in December in Kenmare and digitally on the KFRC website. All entrants whose pictures are displayed will be given the high-quality picture to keep which were on display.

The remaining pictures will be put in a book which will be available to see at KFRC and the Kenmare library and be part of history of Kenmare going forward.

Please note, closing date for entries is November 25th, a maximum of one entry per participant is allowed and that not all entries will be accepted to the final exhibition. For full terms and conditions please see Kenmare Family Resource Centre Facebook page or email info@kenmarefrc.ie