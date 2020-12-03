As you are all aware the Carnegie Theatre remains closed due to Level 5 Covid 19 restrictions, with no prospects of opening until early 2021. However, the theatre has never looked so good, with a new extension at the rear of the building which was constructed during the closure. This extension was funded by the Rural Development (Leader) Programme Ireland 2014-2020, to house all the costumes, sets and props for future productions.
It is with great regret, therefore, that I announce my departure from the theatre at the end of October. After ten years working at the theatre it is with mixed feelings that I am stepping down to take up another position in Kenmare town. I have enjoyed all aspects of the job but particularly meeting with audiences after an evening’s entertainment to get their feedback.
A new manager will be appointed in due course, and a new programme will be introduced including film night. I am sure everyone will give the new manager the same support that I have received over the years. We are living through strange times and hopefully, when the theatre does finally re-open to the public, you will continue with the support and love of the arts that you have shown over the years.
Claire Bunbury
Carnegie says goodbye and thank you to Claire
As you are all aware the Carnegie Theatre remains closed due to Level 5 Covid 19 restrictions, with no prospects of opening until early 2021. However, the theatre has never looked so good, with a new extension at the rear of the building which was constructed during the closure. This extension was funded by the Rural Development (Leader) Programme Ireland 2014-2020, to house all the costumes, sets and props for future productions.