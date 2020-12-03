Carnegie says goodbye and thank you to Claire

As you are all aware the Carnegie Theatre remains closed due to Level 5 Covid 19 restrictions, with no prospects of opening until early 2021. However, the theatre has never looked so good, with a new extension at the rear of the building which was constructed during the closure. This extension was funded by the Rural Development (Leader) Programme Ireland 2014-2020, to house all the costumes, sets and props for future productions.

It is with great regret, therefore, that I announce my departure from the theatre at the end of October. After ten years working at the theatre it is with mixed feelings that I am stepping down to take up another position in Kenmare town. I have enjoyed all aspects of the job but particularly meeting with audiences after an evening’s entertainment to get their feedback.

A new manager will be appointed in due course, and a new programme will be introduced including film night. I am sure everyone will give the new manager the same support that I have received over the years. We are living through strange times and hopefully, when the theatre does finally re-open to the public, you will continue with the support and love of the arts that you have shown over the years.

Claire Bunbury