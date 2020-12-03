Killarney Credit Union want your Christmas to be special!

Christmas will be a bit different this year for all of us but that doesn’t mean it won’t be any less special than normal. It will be business as usual at Killarney Credit Union in Kenmare as we welcome all our members in our socially distanced offices or on our social and digital platforms.

Traditionally, Irish consumers will splurge more in December than any other month of the year. Results from a recent survey from Core research revealed that the average Christmas budget per person is estimated to be €1,350. The largest proportions are expected to go towards gifts for friends and family (€208) and the big grocery spend (ex. alcohol – €194).

With so many shops closed due to the lockdown, this will have a profound effect on the high street retail sector with 62% of people planning to shop less in-store or not at all when they reopen, while 67% say they plan to shop online more or the same as last year.

Commentating on their Christmas loan Karena McCarthy, Marketing Officer Killarney Credit Union, said, “We understand it can be a hard time of year for many. There can be never-ending to-do lists, stress and enormous costs involved. So, if you think you might be in need of a loan (and you’re looking for the stress-free kind) – look no further than Killarney Credit Union.

“Although Christmas this year might be little different, we want our members to know that Killarney Credit Union is here to help. Our Christmas loan will help take the hassle out of the festive season and help cover your festive finances.”

Karena continued, “Our Christmas loan has an APR rate of 8.5%*. Our loan is typically approved within 24 hours and there are no hidden transaction fees or charges. We are more than happy to assist anyone who might need a little extra financial assistance this Christmas.”

Killarney Credit Union is also encouraging our members to shop local as much as possible this Christmas. With many businesses closed during Level 5, it’s never been more important to shop locally, especially ahead of Christmas. There are some great bargains and unique gifts to be found in the local shops.

For a €1,000, 1 year variable interest rate loan with monthly repayments of €87.08, an interest Rate of 8.2%, a representative APR of 8.5%, the total amount payable by the member is €1,044.97. Information correct as at 11/11/2020.