Congratulations Conor

Casey who has won the SciFest National Final SFI Runner Up award for his project ‘AMSIMP: Using Machine Learning to Improve Numerical Weather Prediction.’ Conor will now go forward to represent Ireland in the ISEF Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May 2021. He will also receive a Dublin Crystal trophy.

This is an outstanding achievement. Well done to Conor and Pobalscoil SciFest co-ordinator Ms Sarah Abbott.