Taobh Linn Social Centre benefit from trainee chefs

Commis Chef apprentices at Kenmare Further Education and Training Centre along with their instructor Simon Regan are bringing some festive cheer to the community at this Christmas by providing a fantastic Christmas Feast on Tuesday 22nd December.

Ingredients for the 6 course festive meal will primarily come from the centre’s 100% organic kitchen garden along with additional produce from the greater Kenmare area supplied by local producers who are guided by sustainable and ethical farming methods.

The group of 7 Commis Chefs, who are coming towards the end of their two-year Culinary Apprenticeship are aware of the challenging times endured by many in their local community. The Apprentices are currently working between The Brehon Hotel Killarney, Maison Gourmet, Kenmare, Brooklane Hotel & Restaurant No.35 also in Kenmare, The Kenmare Bay Hotel, Kate Browns Restaurant & Bar, Ardfert and Waterville Golf Links in Waterville.

The Taobh Linn Covid community response is about ‘collaboration; organisations and local initiatives working in partnership, providing essentials to those in need,’ with this in mind the Commis Chefs decided to dedicate their capstone culinary event to the Taobh Linn community.

Centre Manager Tanya O’Sullivan told us, “Taobh Linn is nestled firmly in Kenmare on Railway Road where we are able to reach out to our seniors and more vulnerable people. We strive to provide this vital service through ongoing fund raising and HSE contributions. To be approached by Simon and his culinary team was fantastic to know that someone else has our service on their radar! To me there is no better way to give back than providing a beautiful Christmas meal, which our volunteers will deliver to their door. Our clients have certainly felt the effects of Covid and this will surely put a much needed glow back in their cheeks.”