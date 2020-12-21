Blackwater News

Seniors Alert Scheme

Blackwater Women’s Group are now affiliated to POBAL therefore they can apply for Free Personal Monitored Alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence & independence. Application forms & information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

If you have a Landline Phone Monitoring is free for the first year & between €60 & €90 the second year.

Mobile phones there is charge of €6 to €10 per month from the first year to cover Sim rental cost & monitoring is free. The second year Monitoring is between €60 & €90.

Crime Prevention & the Text Alert System

Everyone should have the no of Kenmare Garda Station, 064-6641177, in their phone. If you observe any suspicious behavior take the number of the car & report promptly to Kenmare (or Killarney) Gardaí. The Guards will check it out and issue a Text Alert to warn people if they deem it’s necessary.

Kenmare Garda Station; 064-6641177

Killarney Garda Station; 064-6671160

Renewal of subscriptions is now long overdue for the majority on the Text Alert System. Please update your subscription plus phone & email details in the forms available in Blackwater Post Office & leave €10 with it. Anyone who wishes to join the Text Alert Group forms are available in O’Neill’s Shop & P.O. Blackwater. It costs €10 for two years.

‘Changing Times’ Blackwater/Templenoe Social History Book

Changing Times is a comprehensive account of the local history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area. The hard-backed book runs to nearly 400 pages and includes 175 photographs. It covers a wide variety of topics from the earliest times to the present day, extending from local antiquities to the Famine, the GAA, athletics, turf cutting, butter making, the travelling creamery, the coming of electricity, the stations, sheep farming, changes in agriculture and reminiscences of local senior citizens. For the archaeological enthusiast all the sites of local of interest are covered, from rock art, souterrains, standing stones to stone circles. The history of three local castles and local churches is well documented along with the story of two tragic Civil War shootings. It is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations.

The book costs €35 & would be an excellent Christmas Present. It is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater & Quill’s Woollen Market Kenmare. It can also be posted oversees from Blackwater Post Office.

Saint Vincent de Paul

Christmas and the winter months are the busiest times of the year for the St Vincent de Paul Society as they provide hampers, fuel, basic clothing and financial assistance to families and individuals in need. SVP offers a wide range of supports from practical help and advice to a friendly ear all in the strictest confidence. Sickness, loss of employment, marital breakdown & addiction problems are some of the reasons people approach SVP.

SVP: Help provide food for struggling families, help elderly people keep warm & help a young families with education costs.

You can help by donating to the SVDP box in SuperValu, through the Blue Envelopes in the Post Offices, Credit Union SuperValu & the Churches in the area. You can donate via Allied Irish Bank IBAN IEAIBK9363244003186 or by post to The Treasurer St Vincent De Paul Kenmare

If you need help please contact Kenmare St Vincent de Paul at 087-6805264.