So, as Christmas rapidly approaches and there is some hope with the development of vaccines for the COVID virus and an easing in restrictions, there is maybe a little time to reflect on 2020. Despite the challenges faced by families, friends and businesses I am reminded of two stories – shared below – which help to illustrate the resilience, solidarity, compassion and imagination of the Kenmare Women’s Group and indeed of the wider Kenmare community.

The Obstacle in Our Path

In ancient times, a King had a boulder placed on a roadway. He then hid himself and watched to see if anyone would move the boulder out of the way. Some of the king’s wealthiest merchants and courtiers came by and simply walked around it. Many people loudly blamed the King for not keeping the roads clear, but none of them did anything about getting the stone out of the way.

A peasant then came along carrying a load of vegetables. Upon approaching the boulder, the peasant laid down his burden and tried to push the stone out of the road. After much pushing and straining, he finally succeeded. When he went back to pick up his vegetables, he noticed a purse lying in the road where the boulder had been. The purse contained many gold coins and a note from the King explaining that the gold was for the person who persevered and removed the boulder from the roadway.

Every obstacle we come across in life can give us an opportunity, and whilst some complain, others are making a difference through their kind hearts, generosity, and willingness to get things done.

The Box Full of Kisses

Some time ago, a man punished his little daughter for wasting a roll of gold wrapping paper. Money was tight and he became infuriated when the child tried to decorate a box to put under the Christmas tree.

Nevertheless, the little girl brought the gift to her father the next morning and said, “This is for you, Daddy.” The man became embarrassed by his overreaction earlier, but his rage continued when he saw that the box was empty. He yelled at her, “Don’t you know, when you give someone a present, there is supposed to be something inside?”

The little girl looked up at him with tears in her eyes and cried, “Oh, Daddy, it’s not empty at all. I blew kisses into the box. They’re all for you, Daddy.” The father was crushed. He put his arms around his little girl, and he begged for her forgiveness and she hugged him back.

Her father kept the gold box by his bed for the rest of his life and, whenever he was discouraged, he would take out an imaginary kiss and remember the love of his daughter who had put it there.

Love is the most precious gift in the world. Give generously.

Merry Christmas from all at Kenmare Women’s Group.

