Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine students are the best!

Congratulations to the seven who participated in four projects in the 2021 virtual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition earlier this month. The students involved were Barry Fitzsimons, Jack O’Sullivan and Ollie Shea in 2nd year mentored by Ms Abbott; Shane Brennan, Rachel O’Brien and Mairéad O’Dwyer in TY mentored by Mr O’Sullivan; and Conor Casey in 6th year mentored by Ms Abbott.

Conor won two awards at the exhibition;1st in senior individual Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Science and the Cisco Gold award for best project overall in Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Sciences. His project was titled ‘Using Machine Learning to Improve Numerical Weather Prediction’. For the project, Conor created a computer program and trained it on past weather data, allowing the programme to see patterns in weather and thus potentially increase the accuracy of weather predictions.