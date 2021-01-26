Amenity site remains open

Kerry County Council’s five Civic Amenity Sites including our own in Kenmare remain open for the receipt of domestic waste from customers without an existing door-to-door, kerbside service and who need to dispose of household waste during the current period of COVID-19 restrictions.

The centres are currently experiencing high volumes of visits by members of the public which usually occurs in the post-Christmas period. Members of the public are asked to visit the centres if waste needs to be disposed of urgently and to limit travelling to centres as much as possible. Members of the public are also reminded of the 5km travel restriction currently in place and the advice to remain at home except for essential reasons.

Having regard to Level 5 restrictions and in the interests of public health and minimising the numbers of people circulating at each of the centres, Kerry County Council has put the following measures in place:

Traffic management and a queueing system is in place at all sites and this may lead to short delays for those visiting the centres

Just one occupant should leave vehicles on site in the interest of reducing numbers of people circulating at the sites

Members of the public are asked not to bring items to sites which do not need to be disposed of urgently

Members of the public are asked to adhere strictly to social distancing and to wear a face covering while on site

Customers are asked to use credit/debit cards payments as far as possible.

Kerry County Council appreciates the patience and cooperation of all those using the Civic Amenity Sites in the county.