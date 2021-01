Minister Norma Foley has welcomed €191,711 investment in Kerry under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure scheme. Among the nine key tourism projects across the county is €20,000 for access issues at the entrance and provide interpretative signage at Bonane Heritage Park. The finance is provided under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme which aims to provide assistance for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.