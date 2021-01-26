Congratulations Aisling

Congratulations to local musician Aisling Urwin and New Hampshire, USA, based musician Siobhán Moore, Woven Kin, on the release of their debut album, aptly named #Hibernate. The harmony-centric songs on this wonderful album are dreamscapes, tradition and new ground. Their music combines the organic sounds of the harp, bodhrán and low whistle which rich electronic textures.

Aisling plays the harp, synth, guitar, whilst Siobhán plays the bodhrán, whistles, and guitar, and both talented musicians share vocals.

“We are over the moon to share ‘Hibernate’ with you, our debut album and ode to the inward turn. May these songs burn long and warm like a winter’s fire and be a place of calm in these uncertain times,” Ash and Siobhán x

You can find out more and www.wovenkinmusic.com