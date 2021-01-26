TY students go native!

A native woodland, An Choill Bheag, was planted by Transition Year Students from Póbal Scóil Inbhear Scéine. The project including planting and outdoor education was facilitated by Kenmare Tidy Towns in a space owned by Supervalu and LIDL. Over 100 native trees and shrubs were planted and mulched, with signage and seating to be added. The students will revisit the woodland in the Spring, learning how to look after the newly planted woodland. We are looking forward to seeing the woodland develop over the coming years, providing a home to wildlife and a space for people to enjoy.