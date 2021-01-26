Happy New Year to all.

Here we go again and as a new year begins, who knows what it will bring? This time last year, the theme for our first meeting was ‘New Year: New You’. Little did we expect then what that would involve exactly – less social interaction and more time with oneself. Maybe you found a new author to enjoy; a renewed interest in an old hobby; a deeper understanding of family and friends or a realisation that you are actually very patient… or impatient! Whatever your lasting impression of 2020 may you find 2021 full of hope, peace of mind and companionship even if that means for just a while longer, enjoying your own company.

Kenmare Women’s Group may not be able to meet at the moment but we look forward to reuniting with old friends and meeting new ones as soon as possible. If you wish to get in touch, please call Allyson on 083 131 1322

If we shouldn’t eat at night, why is there a light in the fridge?