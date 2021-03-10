Lee Strand Annual Social different but just as special!

The Lee Strand Annual Social was celebrated a little different this year, instead of gathering in Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee everyone tuned into Radio Kerry. The theme was to celebrate together while being apart on a special celebratory virtual social hosted by Alan Finn from 8pm – 9pm. The response to the broadcast was beyond everyone’s expectations and the programmed was extended for an extra hour until 10pm due to popular demand. The combination of Alan Finn’s fantastic tunes which had everyone in the Kingdom dancing around their kitchens, lots of listeners’ requests, interviews and giveaways made the Lee Strand Annual Social 2021 a memorable social occasion to be remembered for years to come.

Gerry and David O’Mahony, Lismore, Abbeydorney were announced as the winner of the Lee Strand Overall Milk Quality Award 2020. They were interviewed on Radio Kerry following their announcement and were delighted to win the prestigious title. Speaking on the night Donal Pierse, Chairman, Lee Strand congratulated the overall winner and all of Lee Strand’s monthly quality award winners. He commended the quality achievements of Lee Strand farmers who month after month provide the highest quality milk in Kerry and beyond. He also praised the management, staff and farmers for all their efforts during the past challenging year during Covid-19. He also thanked Lee Strand’s customers for their continued loyalty support. Donal also spoke on the history of the Lee Strand Annual Social and highlighted special milestones of the social over the years.