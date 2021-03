Membership 2021

Club membership is now due for all players, adults, juveniles and social members.

Please contact secretary JoAnn Murphy 087 9893133 or chairman John Foley 087 9611256 to make arrangements.

We really appreciate your support!

Spring Clothes Collection!

Are you doing a tidy out? Please give us all your old clothes, shoes, bags, towels,sheets and curtains.

Bags can be dropped to Kilgarvan GAA pitch. Please contact secretary JoAnn Murphy to make arrangements 087 9893133